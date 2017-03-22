Close 13 year-old boy shot in drive-by on Cleveland's east side WKYC 4:25 PM. EDT March 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST According to police, a 13 year-old boy was shot in the leg during a drive by-shooting, Wednesday.The incident occurred at 3572 Martin Luther King Drive.No further information is available at this time. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The Deal Guy: Best pillow ever Community rises up to help 'the next right thing' Half Price Nike & New Balance: The Deal Guy Akron man murdered over botched dirt bike sale Man sentenced for assault during World Series Mother and son indicted in Katarina Bitterman case 'Angry' Lake Erie waves crash ashore Young, nonverbal girl found wandering alone on Cleveland's east side Sunday Scam Squad: Don't respond to robo-calls Siri phone scam spreading across social media could call 911 More Stories SWAT team ends standoff in Cleveland after suspect… Mar 22, 2017, 4:36 p.m. Police officer stabbed, people mowed down near U.K.… Mar 22, 2017, 11:51 a.m. FORECAST | Much colder with lots of sunshine Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
