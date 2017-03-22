WKYC
13 year-old boy shot in drive-by on Cleveland's east side

WKYC 4:25 PM. EDT March 22, 2017

According to police, a 13 year-old boy was shot in the leg during a drive by-shooting, Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 3572 Martin Luther King Drive.

No further information is available at this time. 

