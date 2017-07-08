Teen sets Walmart fire causing $3 million in damage

WKYC
15-Year-Old Set Fire, Caused $3 Million In Damage At Elkin Walmart: SBI

WFMY News 2, July 08, 2017

ELKIN, N.C. -- Authorities say a 15-year-old intentionally set a fire at a Walmart in North Carolina earlier this week.

The fire caused approximately $3 million in damage, and the teen was charged with burning personal property in a public building.

The Surry County Fire Marshal's office said the case is still under investigation by Elkin Police, Elkin Fire Dept. and SBI. 

The CC Camp Fire Dept. posted photos of the fire on their Facebook page.

