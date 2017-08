Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting near Bridgescape Academy Friday Afternoon.

A 17-year-old male was shot in the thigh during the shooting at 3167 Fulton Road.

There is no word on his condition or if he was a student at Bridgescape.

No further information is available at this time.

Remain with WKYC for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV