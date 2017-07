File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night on the city's east side.

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back on E 141st St. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not release any information regarding possible suspects.

