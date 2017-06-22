2 arrested for April homicide in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have arrested two men for the shooting death of a man that occurred back in April.

On April 9, a 21-year-old Elante Johnson was shot several times at the 6200 block of Broadway Avenue. Officers found him on the ground on Morton Avenue. He was taken to MetroHealth, where he died.

Police say Johnson was exiting a gas station when an unknown man approached him and fired several shots. The suspect chased Johnson, who fell to the ground and was shot several more times.

On Thursday, police announced the arrests of Damon Chapman, 25, and Marquez Williams, 27.

