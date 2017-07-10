2 arrested for October 2016 murder of transgender woman

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police have arrested two people for the murder of a transgender woman last October.

On Oct. 8, 2016, the body of Brandon Bledsoe, also known as Brandi, was found in a driveway on Drexel Avenue.

Bledsoe was found with severe head trauma.

On Monday, Heidi Kurdy, 30, and Michael, also known as Michelle, Cole, 29, were arrested for Bledsoe's death. Charges have not yet been filed.

