2 charged in deadly heroin overdose from July 2016 in Twinsburg

Suspects Mark Wisniewski and Joseph Mislosky. Photo courtesy of the Twinsburg Police Department.

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- Two people have been charged on accusations they gave a deadly dose of heroin laced with fentanyl to a 23-year-old woman last summer.

The incident took place more than a year ago when Jodi Gunnoe died on July 26, 2016 at a home in the 2400 block of Warren Parkway.

"During the course of the investigation, Twinsburg police detectives assisted by the Southeast Area Law Enforcement Task Force were able to determine individuals who supplied and administered a fatal dose of fentanyl laced heroin to Jodi Gunnoe," Twinsburg police said in a press release.

Those arrested are both men from Bedford: 40-year-old Mark Wisniewski and 33-year-old Joseph Mislosky.

Mislosky and Wisniewski have been indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Wisniewski, who was arrested earlier this month in Bedford, is currently being held in the Summit County Jail.

Mislosky is in the Cuyahoga County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge.

No arraignment date for either suspect has been set.

