2 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Cleveland's East side

Police are investigating the scene of a shooting on Cleveland's East side.

According to police, the incident began at 75th and Kinsman around 4:15 p.m.

Two more scenes are also connected to the first at 3044 Charles Carr and east 72nd Street and Bell.

There are four victims, all suffering gun shot wounds.

A 17 year -old and 19 year-old male were taken to University Hospital were they later died.

The two other victims were taken to Metro Health Hospital.

There condition is unknown.

Cleveland Police, EMS, and Cleveland Fire Department are on the scene.

There is no further information at this time.

