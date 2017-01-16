2 killed in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- Mansfield police are investigating a double homicide at 199 Helen Ave.

The incident took place just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the scene after a report of shots fired and found two male gunshot victims outside the residence, according to a news release from the Mansfield Police Department.

Both victims were pronounced dead, the release stated.

According to a police report, one victim was identified as Sherrick Hunter, 28. The second victim, who is around age 35, remains unidentified, according to the report.

The Major Crimes Unit is working to positively identify the second victim and notify family members.

The Richland County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, which was processed by the Mansfield Police Department's Forensic Science Crime Laboratory, according to the release.

"Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing as we continue to follow-up on leads," Mansfield Police Capt. Shari Robertson wrote in an email. "Detectives continue to investigate a motive for the shootings."

According to county property records, James Benjamin Jr. owns the property.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Frank Parrella at 419-755-9740 or Detective William Bushong at 419-755-9432.

