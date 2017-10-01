26-year-old man found dead in home near Lorain Avenue

Cleveland Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old male Saturday.

Officials responded to a home at 3810 West 157 for a man stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers met with a friend of the victim who said they kicked in the door of the home after not hearing from him for some time.

After entering the home, the friend found the victim deceased in the bathroom of the home with multiple cuts and and head trauma.

There are no suspects at this time.

