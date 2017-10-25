39 people arrested in Mansfield drug sweep

THINKSTOCK

MANSFIELD - Local law enforcement and federal agents conducted a drug sweep early Wednesday morning throughout the city after 39 people were indicted in federal court in connection with two separate conspiracies to obtain drugs from out of state and sell them in Mansfield.

According to a press release issued by the US Department of Justice during an 11 a.m. press conference at the Richland County Sheriff's Office, 18 people are charged in a 41-count indictment with conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute heroin, They are:Lennon Hayes, 44; Demond Steele, 45; Tara Jones, 29; Michael Ginn, 28; Steve Hollins, 42; Cupree Howard, 39; Marcus Garmon, 32; Ashley Kriedman-Crider, 28; Rickell Fields, 24; Marrico King, 40; Terrance Jone 27; Natasha Brookins, 34; James Alexander, 32; Vanessa Oliver, 39; and Jacquis Mordica, 26, all of Mansfield; Roberto Calderon, 36, of Chicago; Edward Jones, 39, of Chicago; and Mazzarney Hardy, 39, of Maywood, Illinois;

Twenty-one people were charged in connection with a different case in a 33-count indictment with conspiracy with intent to distribute heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and marijuana, according to the press release. They are Kevin Burton, 41; Antoine Jefferson, 39; Lewis Pinkston Jr., 40; Brian Nowell, 44; Dorthea Burton, 34; Ericka Fortner, 27; Shadawn Smith, 25; Corey Motley, 36; Bronson Jones, 43; Deon Gamble, 34; Willie Feagin, 62; Jon Martel Jefferson, 30; Keith Maddox, 36; Amanda Huffman, 28; Michael Sloan, 60; Shantia Crawford, 27; Cardoves Haslett, 34; Shakela Williams, 23; and Joe Ware, 20, all of Mansfield; Damon Slaughter, 41, of Westerville; and Larry Ferguson, 41, of Louisville, Kentucky.

In one conspiracy, Lennon Hayes and Edward Jones are accused of obtaining large amounts of heroin from Coberto Calderon in Chicago and selling it in Mansfield between June 2015 and present, according to the press release. In the second conspiracy, heroin, cocaine and marijuana were obtained from suppliers in Columbus and California, then resold in Mansfield and Louisville, Kentucky.

"These groups brought heroin into Mansfield from out of state, sold it from houses in neighborhoods with families and used firearms to protect their operations," US Attorney Justin Hardman said in the release. "Law enforcement did a tremendous job in dismantling these organizations."

This morning's drug sweep involved the Mansfield Police Department, METRICH, Richland County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

