Accused serial killer George Brinkman to face judge on murder charges

PARMA, Ohio -- The man accused in five murders in two Northeast Ohio counties will make his first court appearance in Parma at 11 a.m. Thursday.

45-year-old George Brinkman faces numerous charges connected to murders in Cuyahoga and Stark counties.

We will carry live coverage of his court hearing inside this story and on the WKYC Facebook page.

Three victims were found dead Sunday at their home in North Royalton under a sheet in the master bedroom. On Monday, authorities found two people dead in their bed at a home in Lake Township.

The North Royalton victims have been identified as 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her two college-aged daughters, Taylor and Kylie. The Lake Township victims are Rogell and Roberta John.

Vigils were held in both communities Wednesday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV