Accused serial killer Grate ruled competent to stand trial

Shawn Grate (Photo: Submitted)

ASHLAND - Accused serial killer Shawn Grate was ruled competent to stand trial Friday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

In a brief video conference hearing from the county jail, Judge Ron Forsthoefel issued his ruling.

Grate, 40, is scheduled for trial Nov. 6.

Last week, Grate's attorneys filed a motion claiming he is not guilty by reason of insanity. The father-son team of Robert and Rolf Whitney asked Forsthoefel to appoint someone to determine Grate's competency to stand trial.

An assessment on the "not guilty by reason of insanity" motion will occur on Jan. 17, it was announced during the hearing. The defense attorneys said they have their own evalutor for Grate.

Grate was charged with 23 felony counts, including aggravated murder, in the deaths of Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffith, 29. If convicted of aggravated murder, he could receive the death penalty.

Their bodies were recovered Sept. 13 in an abandoned house at 363 Covert Court near downtown. Final autopsy results, which were released this week, indicate both women were strangled.

Grate also faces kidnapping and rape charges connected to a third woman who called 911 from the house, saying she had been abducted.

In addition, Grate has been linked to the 2015 death of Rebekah Leicy, of Mansfield, whose body was found in an Ashland County woods, and the death of an unidentified Marion County woman whose body was discovered in 2007.

Grate also has been implicated in a Richland County death. In a recent development in the case, the remains found near a burned-out Madison Township house in September were identified through DNA as Candice Cunningham.

Shortly after Grate was apprehended in Ashland, he reportedly told authorities about the site. Cunningham's remains were recovered at the rear of the house at 1027 Park Avenue East. The house was destroyed by a suspicious fire June 20 or 21.