Alliance man arrested for burning dog alive

(Photo: Alliance Police)

ALLIANCE, OHIO - According to Alliance Police Department, an Alliance man has been arrested for burning a dog alive in a fire pit.

This happened Thursday around 6 p.m.

Initial reports indicated witnesses observed a dog on fire in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of West College Street.

Witnesses say the man chased the dog, then picked up the limp dog and threw it back in the fire ring.

The man then hit the dog with some sort of wood object and put boxes on top of the dog.

When police arrived, the dog was dead.

Alliance Police believe the man may have been impaired at the time by drugs or alcohol, a felony in the 5th degree.

Chad Karka was arrested the following morning on a warrant.

