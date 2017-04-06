American woman fatally stabbed in Paris suburb, French media report

(Photo: Philippe Lopez, AFP/Getty Images)

A female American tourist died of multiple stab wounds Thursday after an attack by a homeless man who apparently objected to her taking photos of a graffiti on a wall in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, French media reported.

The alleged perpetrator, described as an elderly man wielding a large knife, was arrested without resistance at the scene, Le Parisien reports.

The tourist, who was not immediately identified, was described as being in her 50s. She was stabbed at least six times, Le Figaro reports.

The manager of a nearby store told Le Parisien that he heard a woman screaming then saw the alleged assailant holding a knife and threatening passersby as he walked back and forth between the victim and the graffiti-laden wall.

