Arrest made in Tierra Bryant case

April 2, 2015: Tierra Bryant, 19, last seen on March 30. (Photo: Office of County Executive Armond Budish)

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS - Authorities have made an arrest related to the case of Tierra Bryant, the 20-year-old who disappeared from Middleburg Heights in 2015.

The FBI announced the arrest of 39-year-old Rashad Hunt. He is being charged in her death.

Bryant went missing March 30, 2015 after she sent an ominous text message to a friend. Bryant was reportedly with a man when she was last seen near the Motel 6 on Engle Road in Middleburg Heights.

According to an affidavit, Bryant sent her friend a text that said, "Ok we still on our way to the room he being weird." She then asked her friend to come to the room, but when the friend arrived, Bryant was gone.

Police questioned a man shortly after, but would not call him a suspect despite reports of his car showing traces of bleach and his clothes being covered in mud. Witnessed also reported seeing the man burning items inside a 55-gallon drum.

Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, California on Tuesday morning.

Bryant was a 2013 graduate of Shaker Heights High School.

Authorities are still encouraging the public to come forward with information regarding Bryant's death.

