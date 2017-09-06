Arrested woman steals officer's vehicle, triggers chase: Watch

(Photo: Lufkin Police Department)

LUFKIN, Texas -- Police in Texas have released video showing a woman stealing one of their cruisers after she was arrested, handcuffed and put into the back of the vehicle.

Body camera video shows officers taking Toscha Sponsler into custody on allegations of shoplifting.

She managed to take off her seat belt while sitting in the back of the police vehicle.

A few minutes later, she slips out of her handcuffs, crawls into the front seat of the SUV and takes off.

Officers were going through her belongings outside the vehicle at the time.

Dash cam footage from inside the stolen police vehicle shows her driving on the wrong side of the road and through grass.

Authorities say speeds during the chase reached 100 mph.

About 20 minutes after the chase began, Sponsler lost control of the vehicle.

Officers approached and tried to get her out of the SUV, but she remained locked inside.

One officer then smashed the window while another unlocked the door and pulled her out.

After the chase, officers installed a new device in between the front and back seats on all of their marked units.



Police say Sponsler had originally been identified as a shoplifting suspect.

She’s facing multiple charges and was jailed on $18,000 bond.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM