Arson ruled in fire at North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON - The state fire marshal is seeking tips regarding an arson fire that occurred at a North Royalton home Thursday morning.

Officials say someone broke into the home at the 10000 block of Gabriella Drive around 8 a.m. Thursday. The home was ransacked and several fires were started. The home was unoccupied at the time.

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction related to the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-589-2728.

© 2017 WKYC-TV