Arson ruled in fire at North Royalton home

NORTH ROYALTON - The state fire marshal is seeking tips regarding an arson fire that occurred at a North Royalton home Thursday morning.
Officials say someone broke into the home at the 10000 block of Gabriella Drive around 8 a.m. Thursday. The home was ransacked and several fires were started. The home was unoccupied at the time.
A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction related to the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-589-2728.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs