Authorities ask for help in identifying possible child predator

(Photo: FBI)

The FBI is asking for help identifying a man they say is a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The man is officially being called "John Doe 38." Investigators believe he is somewhere in the region—specifically the states of Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

The individual is described as a white male, likely between 40 and 60 years old, with grayish-brown hair that is balding at the crown of his head. Authorities have also provided pictures of the man, which were taken in Louisville, Kentucky, in July of 2014.

(Photo: FBI)

(Photo: FBI)

The FBI is also reminding people the man has not yet been charged with a crime, and that he "is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

Anyone with information on this man's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

© 2017 WKYC-TV