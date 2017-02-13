Authorities look into four Cleveland-area bank robberies Monday

Surveillance photos of the Mayfield Road incident. Photos courtesy of the FBI.

CLEVELAND - The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Cleveland Division is investigating four area bank robberies that occurred Monday.

Incidents occurred at Citizens Bank on Clark Avenue, PNC's West 25th Street branch, the U.S. Bank on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst, and the Third Federal Cedar Center in University Heights.

An attempt was also made at the U.S. Bank on Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights, but authorities said no money was obtained.

WKYC reported on Sunday that bank robberies over the weekend brought the city's total to 10 unsolved incidents in and around the city over the past month.

After today's incidents, the total now comes in at 14.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the FBI at 216-522-1400.

