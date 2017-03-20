Authorities search for Euclid bank robbery suspects

Photo courtesy of FBI Cleveland Divison

EUCLID - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying three men they say robbed a Euclid bank.

The incident occurred at the Eaton Family Credit Union around 10 a.m. on March 17.

Two of the men showed semiautomatic handguns, officials said, adding they could possibly be in their teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Euclid Police Department.

