Bank customers capture Ashland robber, hold him until police arrive

ASHLAND, Ohio -- Two customers subdued a bank robbery suspect outside the Eastern Avenue Huntington Bank branch Tuesday, holding him until Ashland police arrived, according to a news release from Ashland police Chief David Marcelli.

A 59-year-old Ashland man entered the bank, 308 Eastern Ave., at about 12:31 p.m. and gave a bank employee a note demanding money. The bank employee complied with the request and the man left the bank on foot, according to Ashland police.

Two bank customers recognized that a bank robbery had just occurred and followed the man out of the bank. They confronted him and eventually subdued him, keeping him there until Ashland police arrived.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to University Hospitals Samatian Medical Center emergency room by the Ashland Fire Department squad.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Mansfield Office of the FBI also responded. The case remains under investigation, according to police.

