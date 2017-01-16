Body identified in Doylestown: Authorities call it 'brutal attack'

DOYLESTOWN, OHIO - The Wayne County Sheriffi's Office has identified the body found near Doylestown, that investigators have labeled as the victim of a "brutal attack."

The victim is Jeremy Dean Lesh, a 44-year-old from Perry Township in Stark County. Lesh was reported missing by his family on January 14th.

Jeremy Dean Lesh (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators say there's every reason to believe foul play is involved.

An autopsy is being conducted after the body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. Sunday near Clinton Road.

Doylestown Police initially responded, and determined the man was dead and located in a wooded area.

Deputies and agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as the Wayne County Coroner's Office, responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier today, officials confirmed that the body is not that of Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron. He has been missing from Medina County since mid-December.

