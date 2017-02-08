Brinks Armored Truck driver robbed on Harvard Ave.

The Cleveland Division of FBI and the Cleveland Division of Police are seeking public's help in locating a suspect that robbed a Brinks Armored truck Wednesday.

The truck messenger was attacked from behind at the PNC Bank on Harvard Avenue, around 10 a.m.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6’00” tall, thin build, armed with a black semi-auto handgun, wearing a dark blue Metro Security skull cap, a ski mask face covering and dark blue clothing with Metro Security patch/identifiers.

The suspect pinned the messenger against the bank door at gunpoint and demanded money.

The suspect took the messenger's bag, containing cash, and fled on foot.

Police say he ran behind several business to Eldamere Avenue, where he jumped into a white Ford Fusion.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Division of Police.

Reward money is available for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the suspect.

Tips can remain anonymous.

