Brook Park man charged for dragging Brooklyn Police officer

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie)

BROOKLYN, OHIO - A Brook Park man has been charged for his role in a police chase during which an officer was dragged a short distance.

Thomas LaForce, 34, is scheduled to appear on Parma Municipal Court on charges of felonious fleeing and eluding and felonious assault on a police officer.

Last Friday, LaForce's vehicle was recognized by Brooklyn Police for a prior theft. An officer stopped LaForce's vehicle and recognized him as the suspect in a Feb. 20 theft at a Sam's Club.

LaForce refused to exit the vehicle and drove away when the officer attempted to remove him. The officer was dragged a short distance and a brief pursuit followed before LaForce lost control of the vehicle, causing it to land on its side.

Two officers involved were taken to MetroHealth for minor injuries. Both are back on the job. LaForce also was taken to MetroHealth for treatment.

Police say LaForce has a record, including aggravated robbery, grand theft, auto theft and drug possession.

(© 2017 WKYC)