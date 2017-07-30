Brooklyn teen charged as felon for killing cat

Carl Anthony Novak, 19, of Brooklyn (Photo: Brooklyn Police Department)

BROOKLYN - A Brooklyn teen has been charged with a 5th degree felony for shooting a pet cat.

Carl Anthony Novak, 19, was initially arrested for illegally discharging a firearm within Brooklyn's city limits.

As police investigated, Novak confessed to multiple incidents, including shooting the pet on Winter Lane.

He is now being charged with at least one count of animal cruelty, a 5th degree felony under the stricter new legislation known as Goddard's Law. Police say he may face additional charges as well.

Novak is being held at Brooklyn City Jail until he is arraigned in Parma Municipal Court.

