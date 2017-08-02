Buggy accident in Wayne County leaves several injured, suspect on the loose

A horse and buggy were hit from behind in Wayne County leaving several injured, Wednesday evening.

According reports, the buggy was traveling South on Congress Road just after 8 p.m. when it was struck from behind.

An adult and several children were inside the buggy at the time of the crash.

One child was seriously injured and taken to Lodi Community Hospital.

The accident involved a 2001 champagne colored Honda Accord, that fled from the scene.

Authorities are searching for the driver.

© 2017 WKYC-TV