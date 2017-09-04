Canfield Fair ride operators arrested for sex crime allegations

(Photo: WFMJ)

CANFIELD, Ohio -- A man who was working as a ride operator at the Canfield Fair was arrested for allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl.

WFMJ reports that Jose Eduardo Moreno-Benites was able to continue working at the fair, however, after the “carnival company posted bond.”

Mahoning County Jail officials tell WKYC bond was $750.

He was charged with sexual imposition.

Meanwhile, a fugitive assigned to work children’s rides at the Canfield Fair was also arrested.

WFMJ reports that Brandon Walsh faces accusations he solicited “a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him in South Carolina.”

