Canton woman indicted after participating in fake sweepstakes plot

CLEVELAND - Authorities said a Canton woman took part in a group effort to defraud a man from Tennessee of more than $100,000.

Lashell Patton, 42, and an unspecified group of other people falsely told the man he had won $3 million in some type of sweepstakes, according to a release out Friday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

The group then informed the man he would need to pay taxes and fees on the prize before he could claim his winnings.

Officials said the victim then sent 15 Western Union money wires of roughly $11,615 and 111 MoneyGram wires totaling about $90,000 directly to Patton.

The money was sent over a period beginning in July 2015 and ending in April 2016.

“This defendant preyed upon a vulnerable victim and took advantage of his trust,” U.S. Attorney Carole Rendon said in the statement. “She now will be held accountable for her actions.”

Patton has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.