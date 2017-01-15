Car theft ends in police chase on Cleveland's East side

THINKSTOCK

The North Ridgeville Police Department responded to Garfield Heights Police Department,Sunday, about a car theft around 7:40 a.m.

Authorities were able to locate the stolen car using its On-Star system.

The vehicle was heading westbound on I-480, when it exited the highway and and turned west on Chestnut Rd.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver fled at a fast speed.

The chase continued,including NRPD and Ohio State Patrol troopers, until the driver reached a Wal-Mart near Chestnut Commons Drive.

The adult driver and juvenile passenger, both males, exited the car and ran.

Both were arrested after a breif pursuit and taking in to custody by Garfield Heights Police.

Local charges are pending and the stolen vehicle was retrieved by its owner.

(© 2017 WKYC)