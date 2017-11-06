Casket designer offers free services to families of church shooting victims

Photo: Screenshot from Facebook

A Texas casket-maker has a request: If you know anyone who lost a loved one in the church attack in Sutherland Springs, send them his way.

Trey Ganem, owner of Trey Ganem Designs in Edna, Texas, is offering his services for free to those affected by the shooting. Ganem makes colorful, specially-designed caskets.

He posted a video on Facebook Monday with the following message:

"This goes out to all the families that where involved in the Southerland Springs [sic] tragedy. Being from a small Texas town I want to offer my services free of charge to these families."

On its website, Trey Ganem Designs describes its mission of memorializing loved ones.

"Trey Ganem Designs provides families with the opportunity to celebrate their loved ones life," the company says on its website.

"Our work truly comes from the soul, which allows us to create something unique and personal for each individual and forever 'Letting Souls Shine'."

Ganem's Facebook video has been viewed thousands of times.

You can contact Trey at 713-444-5849 and donate to his mission here.

