Charges filed in Facebook Live attack

Prosecutors have filed felony hate crime and kidnapping charges in the attack on a special needs teen in Chicago.

The young attackers broadcast the brutality in its entirety on Facebook Live.

In the video, that has been removed from Facebook, 4 young black suspects can be seen torturing a mentally disabled white man.

They shout obscenities about him being white and about President Elect Donald Trump.

It’s hard to watch, especially when you know it went on for up to 48 hours.

Police say the mentally disabled white man was tortured, gagged, tied up and cut with a knife by 2 18-year-old black men as well as by 2 black women, 18-years-old and 24-years-old.

The victim’s grandmother, who refuses to watch the attack, says "I just can’t believe anybody would do that to someone especially a special needs child. We all bleed red. This country has got to do something about the racism and that's all there is to it."

According to his grandmother, the victim ran into a former classmate at a suburban McDonald’s on New Year’s Eve.

That classmate ended up being one of the attackers.

Police say they stole a van in the suburbs and brought the victim into Chicago where he was tortured.

The victim’s brother-in-law David Boyd says "We're so grateful for all the prayers and efforts that led to the safe return of our brother. We're fully aware of the charges being brought against the offenders.

We're happy that everyone's concerned. This should never happen.”