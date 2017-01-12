Citizens Bank in Euclid robbed for 2nd time in last 6 weeks

(Photo: Cleveland FBI)

EUCLID - For the second time since late November, the Citizens Bank at 23300 Lakeshore Blvd. in Euclid has been robbed.

According to FBI officials, three black males entered the bank at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

One of the trio acted as a lookout on the exterior of the bank as the other 2 males entered the bank.

The first suspect, described as approximately 5'’6”, entered the bank and pepper sprayed the 6’10” security guard.

(Photo: Cleveland FBI)

The second suspect, described as approximately 6’0”, approached the teller line and gave commands for everyone to get on the ground. The second suspect jumped over the counter and emptied two teller drawers into a blue bag.

(Photo: Cleveland FBI)

The suspects were observed fleeing the bank running east on Lakeshore Blvd.

No physical injuries were reported.

Tips can be provided to the Euclid Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible.

The bank was robbed back on November 29 as well.

