Cleveland FBI, police search for bank robbery suspect, 10th this year

Suspect is caught on tape at the US Bank at 9740 Lorain Avenue before noon on Saturday. (Photo: Cleveland FBI)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland FBI is looking for the suspect who robbed the US Bank at 9740 Lorain Avenue just before noon on Saturday.

This is following another robbery on Thursday at the US Bank on Shaker Boulevard in Cleveland.

The FBI describes the suspect as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 who is about 5’8" tall with a medium build.

Officials say he was seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and a black hat with a bling-covered brim, along with dark sunglasses with sides also covered in bling.





A reward is being offering for information regarding the robbery that will lead to the successful identification of the suspect.

This is the 10th unsolved bank robbery in the past month in and around Cleveland.

Bank robbery photos below.

The FBI says 2 of the 10 bank robberies are believed to be the same group of individuals and 3 are believed to have been committed by the same individual.

Tips can be anonymous and can be given to the police, Crimestoppers, or to the Cleveland Division of the FBI.

