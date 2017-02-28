Cleveland FBI seeking armed carjacking suspects

EUCLID - The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of carjacking suspects.

On Monday morning, two armed suspects attempted to steal a man's car at Zappy's Car Wash in Euclid. The driver fled the area on foot and the suspects were not able to steal his car.

An hour later, the same two suspects are believed to have committed an armed carjacking of a black Nissan Versa on Effingham Avenue in Euclid.

Authorities are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the suspects.

