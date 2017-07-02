Cleveland Heights Police arrest suspect in murder of teenager

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Cleveland Heights Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the June 28 shooting death of 15-year-old Dre'Eon Gray.

Chief Annette M. Mecklenburg said authorities took a 17-year-old boy into custody on Friday, June 30. He is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and is expected to be charged Monday.

Dre'Eon Gray was shot three times last Wednesday on Elbon Road. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

