Cleveland police investigate two separate weekend murders

Cleveland Police are investigating two separate murders that happened over the weekend.

One male was shot and pronounced dead on the 3100 block of West 38th St. around 10 p.m. Friday.

A second male was shot on the 15800 block of Damon Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the head and later died at University Hospitals. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released and no arrests have been made in either shooting.

