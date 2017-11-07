Cleveland police officer dragged after aggravated robbery on city's east side

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland police officer is hospitalized after being dragged by an aggravated robbery suspect late Tuesday night.

According to reports, five males were involved in the aggravated robbery of a 2011 Toyota Sienna in Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. Police say the car was stolen at gunpoint from a Lorain Avenue location on the city's west side.

Officers responded and began pursuit of the vehicle near East 120th and Buckeye. The chase continued until East 123rd and Buckeye, where all five suspects fled the scene.

In an attempt to stop the suspect from fleeing, an officer was dragged by the stolen vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and is in stable condition.

K-9 units were called to the scene to search for the other suspects. Two suspects are in police custody, the other three remain at large.

The car has been recovered by officers and was unoccupied.

