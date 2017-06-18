CLEVELAND | Teen in hospital after being shot multiple times

CLEVELAND - A sixteen-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on the city's eastside on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of East 79th Street and Ansel Road.

The teen was taken to University Hospitals with multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no word on his condition.

At this time, police have not released any details on the shooting or any possible suspects.

