Couple sends fake letter from sheriff's office in an effort to keep his job

A couple from Polk County is on Sheriff Grady Judd's bad side, but he says they at least made him laugh in the process.

Matisha Wilson is accused of sending a letter to her boyfriend's employer in Plant City to explain why he was missing work. It says he would be tied up for about six months working for the Polk County Sheriff Office ATF investigation unit.

The grammatical errors were a dead giveaway to the employer, like the sentence "do to the severity of the case, I'm not able to enclosed no farther information."

The sheriff says Marco Sullivan was really in jail and his girlfriend sent this hoping it'd help him keep his job.

"But here's a clue for you,” said Sheriff Judd. “If you're going to dummy up a letter from the sheriff’s office, I highly recommend that you spell correctly, that you use a real deputy, so that you're not embarrassed when we come out interest you, because this has got to be some of the worst spelling and the worst sentence structure that I've ever seen."

Sullivan is already in jail and has a lengthy criminal history. But detectives need your help finding Martisha Wilson. They think she might be in the Orlando area.

The letter Sullivan and Wilson wrote reads verbatim:

“TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

MARCO SULLIVAN IS OUT DOING SPECIAL WORK DETAIL WHICH IS CONFIDENTIAL FOR POLK COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE ATF INVESTIGATION UNIT, HE WILL BE ON THE UNIT FOR 6 MONTHS OR LESS, DO TO THE SEVERITY OF THE CASE IM NOT ABLE TO ENCLOSED NO FARTHER INFORMATION FOR ANY QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS PLEASE NOTIFY ME AT 863-855-4150.

SINCERELY,

MIKE SINGLETON

Can't make this up. @PolkCoSheriff says a couple sent this letter to the guy's boss to explain his absence from work. He was really in jail. pic.twitter.com/lqltiIqXRH — Grady Trimble (@Grady_Trimble) August 11, 2017

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd responded to the fake sheriff’s office letter.

“Here's a bit of advice - if you're going to try to dupe someone into thinking you're working with law enforcement, you should probably use a real name (we don't have anyone here named Mike Singleton) and maybe not have misspelled words,” Judd said in a news release. “And by the way, fabricating a letter from the Sheriff is against the law."

Authorities are holding Sullivan without bond for the out-of-county warrant.

Wilson also has an Orange County warrant for her arrest.

