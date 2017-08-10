Dog used to attack Mansfield robbery victim

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A man told police he was assaulted and robbed of $60 he had just earned working for a friend on Burns Street.

He said three males punched and kicked him several times in the 700 block of Floral Court in Mansfield.

One of the males who had a large dog gave the command for the dog to bite the victim.

The dog bit and scratched the man on his arms, neck and stomach.

No additional information was immediately available.

