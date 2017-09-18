Euclid drugstore robbed at gunpoint

EUCLID - Euclid police are searching for the man that robbed a drugstore clerk at gunpoint on Sunday.
Police say the man pulled a semi-automatic handgun on the clerk at a Rite-Aid on E. 185th Street and took money from the cash register.
The man left the store on Locherie Avenue, possibly riding a teal colored bike.
The clerk was not hurt.
Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call the Euclid Police Department at 216-289-8505.
