Euclid drugstore robbed at gunpoint

Euclid Rite Aid Robbed

EUCLID - Euclid police are searching for the man that robbed a drugstore clerk at gunpoint on Sunday.

Police say the man pulled a semi-automatic handgun on the clerk at a Rite-Aid on E. 185th Street and took money from the cash register.

The man left the store on Locherie Avenue, possibly riding a teal colored bike.

The clerk was not hurt.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call the Euclid Police Department at 216-289-8505.

