Euclid: Man in controversial arrest video pleads not guilty

(Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC-TV)

EUCLID, Ohio -- The man at the center of a viral arrest video in Euclid was in court to be arraigned Thursday morning.

25-year-old Richard Hubbard III faces charges for the incident in which he was pulled over on E. 228th Street earlier this month.

Hubbard was wearing a neck brace during the brief court hearing.

Hubbard’s charges include resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. His attorney asked the criminal charges be dismissed, but the judge denied the request.

"You filed it yesterday afternoon at like 3:30 in the afternoon," the judge said. I have to give the prosecution an opportunity to respond."

A not guilty plea was entered moments later. A pre-trial hearing has been set for Thursday, Sept. 21.

We streamed the court hearing live on Facebook:

Footage of the incident was captured on camera, depicting the moment in which Hubbard’s arresting officer repeatedly punched him.

Police say Hubbard refused orders to exit his car and face away, leading to a violent struggle in which officer Michael Amiott can be seen punching Hubbard several times.

"He just got out the car, as soon as he got out the car, the officer grabbed him by the throat," witness Lashaunda Malone told WKYC. "It was disturbing."

Officer Amiott was suspended for 15 days without pay and removed from the SWAT team.

© 2017 WKYC-TV