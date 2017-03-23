Aliza Sherman murder (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Family and friends of Aliza Sherman, the 53-year-old woman who was murdered in downtown Cleveland four years ago, have planned a gathering to remember her Friday evening.

Sherman was stabbed to death on March 24, 2013 outside the 55 Erieview Plaza building as she walked to her divorce attorney's office.

Police have surveillance footage from that day showing a potential suspect dressed in dark clothing and a mask, but no arrests have been made for Sherman's death. Her attorney, Gregory Moore, was arrested on accusations of tampering with evidence and 15 other charges related to the case. He pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin in May, according to online court records.

Family and friends will gather in the area of E. 12th Street and Hamilton Avenue around 5:15 p.m. to remember Sherman.

