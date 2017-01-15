FBI Most Wanted fugitive arrested in El Paso

EL PASO — A Milwaukee double murder suspect listed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list was arrested in El Paso Sunday morning.

Terry A.D. Strickland, 24, was arrested by El Paso FBI agents and El Paso police officers in connection with the shooting of two men during a fight on July 17 at a home in Milwaukee, officials said. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Strickland did not answer any questions from the El Paso Times as he was being walked into the county jail. It wasn't immediately clear why he was in El Paso, near the Mexican border, but FBI officials planned a news conference for 2 p.m. MT Sunday in El Paso.

When he was added to the most-wanted list last month, Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn said he was accused of having "cold-bloodedly killed" two innocent men, Maurice Brown Jr. and Michael Allen Reed.

Strickland was among a group of men arguing in front of a Milwaukee home July 17 when witnesses saw him go inside the house, emerge with a .40-caliber handgun and fire into the small crowd, officials said.

Strickland then approached Brown, 38, who had fallen to the ground, and shot him multiple times before turning to Reed, 39, and shooting him in the head, according to authorities.

Strickland fled in a black SUV, abandoning his 18-month-old daughter, who was inside the house, officials said.

"It was vicious," Flynn said. "It was unnecessary. Neither individual posed the slightest threat to Mr. Strickland, but they paid with their lives for occupying the same space."

Strickland, who is originally from Illinois, was charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. An arrest warrant was issued for him on July 28.

A charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was added against Strickland and a federal warrant was then issued for his arrest by the U.S. Eastern District of Wisconsin, officials said.

A $100,000 reward was being offered for any information leading to his arrest. No information has been released on if the reward will be paid out.

Strickland was the 512th fugitive to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, which was established in 1950.

