Fifth Third Bank robbed in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST - Authorities are looking for answers after a bank was robbed Tuesday at the Legacy Village shopping center.

A man entered the bank and pointed a long gun directly at the business' tellers, officials from the Cleveland Division of the FBI said in a release.

The bank's employees gave him the unknown amount of money he demanded.

Authorities believe the man, estimated to be in his late teens or early twenties, left the bank as a passenger in a red Nissan Altima sedan.

Anyone with any related information is asked to contact the FBI, the Lyndhurst Police Department, or Crimestoppers.

