Former Cleveland radio host sentenced to 30 months in prison

CLEVELAND - Former radio host Joseph 'J.G.' Spooner was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for money laundering, according to court records and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.

According to Broadview Heights police, the 36-year-old contacted the family of a woman who was dealing with cystic fibrosis.

A GoFundMe account had been set up online for the woman, and Spooner offered to get more attention for the page.

Instead, the family said they couldn't access the money after they contacted Spooner when the woman passed away.

Spooner had worked for 92.3 The Fan, and also was an in-arena host for the Cleveland Monsters' hockey team.

