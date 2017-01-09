Authorities search for fugitive allegedly linked to Elyria shooting

Photo courtesy of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

Authorities are offering a reward for information that could lead to the arrest of a fugitive.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for 37-year-old Sam Killings.

In a release out Monday, officials said Killings is wanted by authorities for a felonious assault shooting in Elyria on New Years Day.

Killings, a black man 5'6" and weighing roughly 180 pounds with dark hair and eyes, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

His last known address is on the 200 block on Elyria's Ninth Street.

Officials also said he's spent time in the city on Adams Street.

Anyone with information should contact the task force at 1-866-4WANTED or by texting 'WANTED' with the information to 'TIP411.'