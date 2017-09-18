Canton murder suspect wanted for killings in other states

Authorities are still searching for a man wanted in numerous killings across the country.

Maurice Stewart, 40, is a suspect in several homicides in Canton, Ohio, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Marshals, Steward is also wanted by the Detroit Police Department.

Stewart is known to frequent the Akron and Detroit areas. He's also known to drive rental cars and frequent dancer bars.

Stewart is described as being 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on him is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

© 2017 WKYC-TV