Cleveland Police seeking May homicide suspect

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are still searching for a man wanted for a homicide that occurred in May.

Brisean Shepherd, 42, is accused of shooting and killing 50-year-old Ellis Smith inside an Ashburton Road home May 19.

Police say Shepherd and Smith were involved in an argument that turned physical when Shepherd shot Smith. Smith died at University Hospital.

Shepherd is described as being 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Glynn Avenue in Cleveland.

U.S. Marshals say Shepherd is believed to still be in the Cleveland area.

